CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,893 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 0.9% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,557,597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,159,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,150,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,425,920,000 after buying an additional 5,446,930 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,618,081 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,256,631,000 after buying an additional 807,639 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,154,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,138,905,000 after buying an additional 1,100,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,856,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,860,000 after buying an additional 430,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $1,418,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $63,114.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $60.14 and a 52 week high of $84.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Vetr cut shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.66 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/cvs-health-corp-cvs-shares-sold-by-dean-investment-associates-llc-updated.html.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.