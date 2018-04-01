Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock Price

Media stories about CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CVS Health earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the pharmacy operator an impact score of 46.0901652662258 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.21. 8,096,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,467,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63,114.04, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup set a $76.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $73.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $1,418,313.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,714.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

