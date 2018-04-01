CyberMiles Tops One Day Volume of $13.80 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $43.68 million and $13.80 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles token can now be bought for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00001121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Coinbene, Huobi and Binance. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.82 or 0.01706780 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006635 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007522 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015812 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00021871 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00001240 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,149,827 tokens. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberMiles is cm.5miles.com. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles.

According to CryptoCompare, “CometCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created to provide ease-of-access to users new to the crypto community. CMT can be send anywhere in the world, for a small fee and almost instantly. “

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinbene, Huobi and Bibox. It is not currently possible to buy CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberMiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.