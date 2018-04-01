CynergisTek’s (CTEK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a $8.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.25. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTEK. Zacks Investment Research cut CynergisTek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Capital started coverage on CynergisTek in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.20 target price on the stock.

CTEK stock opened at $4.98 on Thursday. CynergisTek has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $6.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTEK. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in CynergisTek in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CynergisTek in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CynergisTek by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 402,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 74,042 shares during the period.

CynergisTek Company Profile

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document management services and IT security consulting services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers workflow solutions; and creates manageable, dependable print management programs by managing the back-office processes of hospital clients.

