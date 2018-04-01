Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.19

News stories about Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cypress Semiconductor earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.1567783711023 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CY shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cypress Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

NASDAQ:CY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.96. 5,578,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,499,712. Cypress Semiconductor has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,020.60, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $597.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.15 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. Cypress Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

In related news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,021.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 43,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $774,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,643 shares of company stock worth $1,478,110. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation manufactures embedded system solutions for automotive, industrial, home automation and appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. The Company’s segments include Microcontroller and Connectivity Division (MCD), and Memory Products Division (MPD). MCD focuses on microcontroller (MCU), analog and wireless and wired connectivity solutions.

