D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $14.56 Million Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 24,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 103,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 47,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock opened at $170.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $122,841.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.16 and a 1 year high of $201.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 30.87%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $265,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock worth $838,064 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Vetr cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.25 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.26.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $14.56 Million Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/d-a-davidson-co-has-14-56-million-holdings-in-amgen-inc-amgn.html.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.