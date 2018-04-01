D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,941 Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Celgene by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Celgene by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Celgene during the fourth quarter valued at $613,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Celgene by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Celgene by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELG traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.21. 7,588,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,858,759. The company has a market cap of $67,101.63, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Celgene had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann set a $123.00 price target on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase assumed coverage on Celgene in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price target on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Celgene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.68.

In other Celgene news, insider Mark J. Alles bought 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,594.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 178,904 shares in the company, valued at $16,441,277.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.83, for a total value of $877,177.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,989,978.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

