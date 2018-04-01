Dai (DAI) Trading 1.7% Higher This Week

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Dai has a total market cap of $19.62 million and approximately $506,056.00 worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dai has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Dai token can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00014749 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, OasisDEX, Gate.io and Gatecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002995 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00703341 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014440 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00162362 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033308 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00031252 BTC.

About Dai

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 19,232,972 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Gate.io, OasisDEX, Bibox and Gatecoin. It is not possible to purchase Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.