Daimler (DAI) PT Set at €73.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($90.12) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DAI. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS set a €85.00 ($104.94) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Independent Research set a €75.00 ($92.59) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BNP Paribas set a €76.00 ($93.83) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €72.00 ($88.89) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €76.83 ($94.85).

ETR:DAI opened at €68.97 ($85.15) on Wednesday. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €59.01 ($72.85) and a fifty-two week high of €76.36 ($94.27).

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

