Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Danaher (DHR) Stock Price

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.91. 2,275,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher has a 12-month low of $78.97 and a 12-month high of $104.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $68,298.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Danaher will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

In other news, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 62,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $6,422,358.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,805 shares in the company, valued at $23,226,997.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rainer Blair sold 51,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $4,968,040.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,393.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,260 shares of company stock worth $31,657,786 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

