DAO.Casino Price Tops $0.0220 on Exchanges (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. DAO.Casino has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and $1,298.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO.Casino token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DAO.Casino has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAO.Casino alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00027245 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000083 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sling (SLING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00147747 BTC.

Xaucoin (XAU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000601 BTC.

BetaCoin (BET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DAO.Casino Token Profile

DAO.Casino (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO.Casino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO.Casino and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.