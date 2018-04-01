DarkLisk (DISK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.00

DarkLisk (CURRENCY:DISK) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 25th. One DarkLisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DarkLisk has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of DarkLisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DarkLisk has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DarkLisk alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.86 or 0.04344240 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001282 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012715 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007298 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015569 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012059 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

DarkLisk Profile

DarkLisk (DISK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2016. DarkLisk’s total supply is 17,888,425 coins.

DarkLisk Coin Trading

DarkLisk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy DarkLisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DarkLisk must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DarkLisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for DarkLisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarkLisk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.