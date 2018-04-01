Dash Market Capitalization Hits $2.30 Billion (CRYPTO:DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Dash coin can now be bought for $288.83 or 0.04267120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC Trade UA, Bittylicious, Braziliex and Kraken. Dash has a total market capitalization of $2.30 billion and approximately $82.06 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dash has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00001280 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012118 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007160 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015572 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012786 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 7,980,278 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalCash (DASH) uses a new chained hashing algorithm approach, with many new scientific hashing algorithms for the proof-of-work. DASH aims to be the first privacy-centric cryptographic currency with fully encrypted transactions and anonymous block transactions, this feature is called PrivateSend and can be found on the official Dashcore wallet. PrivateSend mixes your DASH coins with other users who are also using this feature at the time, making your transactions untraceable. Users can also earn DigitalCash rewards by hosting a master node to help maintain the Blockchain. One must have a balance of at least 1000 DASH in order to host a Dash master node, this collateral is required to avoid 51% attacks on the network. “

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, COSS, Cryptox, Koineks, Tux Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Huobi, Bittylicious, LocalTrade, Bitsane, AEX, Liqui, BitBay, Braziliex, Exmo, YoBit, CoinExchange, HitBTC, BX Thailand, Kucoin, Quoine, Poloniex, Coingi, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, OKEx, Bitfinex, Bithumb, Bitcoin Indonesia, CEX.IO, CoinEx, Abucoins, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Exrates, C-CEX, Tidex, Coinroom, Livecoin, Coinrail, Mercatox, Bleutrade, Coinsquare, OpenLedger DEX, Bisq, Cryptomate, Qryptos, WEX, BTC Trade UA, xBTCe, Gate.io, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Binance, Bit-Z, Altcoin Trader and BitFlip. It is not currently possible to purchase Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

