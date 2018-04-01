DATA Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.73 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. DATA has a market cap of $35.34 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DATA has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002959 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00701366 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00160417 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033097 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00030731 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,254,336,773 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. The official website for DATA is data.eco.

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is not presently possible to buy DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

