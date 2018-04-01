Datacoin Trading 46.6% Lower Over Last Week (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, Datacoin has traded down 46.6% against the US dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a market cap of $146,983.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00051141 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00031725 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011940 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00073274 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00020612 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00029914 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00431392 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 30,754,092 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info.

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

