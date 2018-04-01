Datalink (DTLK) versus DXC Technology (CSC) Head to Head Comparison

DXC Technology (NYSE: CSC) and Datalink (NASDAQ:DTLK) are both companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

DXC Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Datalink does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DXC Technology and Datalink, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Datalink 0 0 0 0 N/A

DXC Technology presently has a consensus price target of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.17%. Given DXC Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than Datalink.

Profitability

This table compares DXC Technology and Datalink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology 7.42% 14.65% 5.52% Datalink 0.30% 1.32% 0.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DXC Technology and Datalink’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Datalink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Datalink shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of DXC Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Datalink shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Datalink on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company provides digital information technology (IT) services and solutions. The Company provides a range of services, including analytics, applications, business process, cloud and workload, consulting, enterprise and cloud applications, security, and workplace and mobility. The Company offers a portfolio of analytics services, to provide insights and accelerate users’ digital transformation. Its analytics services and solutions include Data Discovery Experience, Data Workload Optimization and Managed Business Intelligence Services. The Company addresses analytic solution needs to run the business, including customer analytic services, warranty analytics, predictive maintenance analytics, social intelligence analytics, healthcare analytics, insurance analytics, data pipeline and operations, banking analytics, airline analytics and operational analytics. The Company also offers e-commerce, finance and administration products and services.

Datalink Company Profile

Datalink Corporation is a provider of information technology (IT) services and solutions. The Company provides a full life cycle of services, including consulting, strategy, design, deploy, manage and support. The Company leverages technology from the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as part of its IT solutions portfolio. Its portfolio of solutions and services spans approximately four areas, such as cloud, data center transformation, next-generation technology and security. The Company’s cloud services provide a foundation for services delivery models, such as IT as a service (ITaaS). These services include assessment and readiness workshops, security and migration strategies, automation, orchestration, Datalink Cloud Complete, DR Testing and X (anything) As A Service (XaaS). Its data center transformation portfolio includes technical infrastructure strategy and roadmaps, cloud strategies, IT process and management, IT operational outsourcing and managed services strategies.

