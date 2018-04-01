Datawallet 1-Day Volume Reaches $267,464.00 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $10.03 million and $267,464.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet token can currently be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000372 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Datawallet has traded 40.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datawallet alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002995 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00703341 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014440 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00162362 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033308 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00031252 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq.

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not presently possible to purchase Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datawallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.