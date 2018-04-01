Datum Price Tops $0.0210 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Datum has a market capitalization of $17.49 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can now be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, EtherDelta, OKEx and COSS. In the last week, Datum has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002995 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00703341 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014440 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00162362 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033308 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00031252 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum’s genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,635,545 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Huobi, EtherDelta, OKEx and AEX. It is not currently possible to buy Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

