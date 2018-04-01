DATx (DATX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,996.00

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, DATx has traded down 28.6% against the dollar. One DATx token can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. DATx has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $10,996.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002973 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00701445 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015053 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015386 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00162334 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00033499 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00028295 BTC.

About DATx

DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co.

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

