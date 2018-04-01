DATx Reaches One Day Volume of $24,992.00 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, DATx has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. DATx has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $24,992.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx token can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007211 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003037 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00697268 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00161928 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033276 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00030541 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co.

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

