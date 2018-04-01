Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $7.25 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dawson Geophysical Company offers onshore seismic data acquisition services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D and multi-component seismic data for oil and gas companies. Dawson Operating Company, formerly known as Dawson Geophysical Company, is headquartered in Midland, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Dawson Geophysical from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Dawson Geophysical stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Dawson Geophysical has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $146.88, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.53 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dawson Geophysical will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,002,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 194,298 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dawson Geophysical during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,721,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 61,790 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 606.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,692 shares during the period. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company, formerly TGC Industries, Inc, is a provider of onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services with operations throughout the United States and Canada. The Company acquires and processes two-dimensional (2-D), three-dimensional (3-D) and multi-component seismic data for its clients, ranging from oil and gas companies to independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

