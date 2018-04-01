Dean Foods (DF) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.09

Media headlines about Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dean Foods earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.6531973750447 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Dean Foods alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on DF shares. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Dean Foods in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Dean Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dean Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

DF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.62. 2,352,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,277. The stock has a market cap of $785.85, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Dean Foods has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $20.10.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Dean Foods had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 0.79%. Dean Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. analysts forecast that Dean Foods will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Dean Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 45.00%.

In other news, SVP Jose A. Motta sold 8,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $81,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/dean-foods-df-receives-daily-news-impact-rating-of-0-09.html.

Dean Foods Company Profile

Dean Foods Company is a food and beverage company. The Company processes and distributes fluid milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. It is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing a range of branded and private label dairy and dairy case products. It offers branded and private label dairy case products, including fluid milk, ice cream, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mix and other dairy products to retailers, distributors, foodservice outlets, educational institutions and governmental entities across the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Dean Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dean Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.