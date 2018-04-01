Debitcoin Hits Market Cap of $66,935.00 (DBTC)

Debitcoin (CURRENCY:DBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Debitcoin has a market capitalization of $66,935.00 and approximately $80.00 worth of Debitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Debitcoin has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. One Debitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Debitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.87 or 0.01682430 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007688 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004715 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015932 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00001108 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00020015 BTC.

Debitcoin Profile

Debitcoin (DBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2016. Debitcoin’s total supply is 25,999,629 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,629 coins. The Reddit community for Debitcoin is /r/debitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Debitcoin’s official Twitter account is @debitcoinxyz. Debitcoin’s official website is debitcoin.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “DebitCoin is a community driven project and plans to function as a D.A.O. Users can earn rewards by mining or running a node. “

Debitcoin Coin Trading

Debitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to purchase Debitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Debitcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Debitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Debitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Debitcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.