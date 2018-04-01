Delphy Hits Market Capitalization of $26.37 Million (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 25th. Over the last week, Delphy has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00009800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Gate.io. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $26.37 million and approximately $829,565.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002990 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00700360 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014461 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00161759 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033397 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00031144 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,750,005 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org.

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Gate.io. It is not presently possible to purchase Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

