Demandware (DWRE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Demandware (NYSE:DWRE) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Demandware earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the software maker an impact score of 48.7232149365004 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Demandware stock opened at $74.97 on Friday. Demandware has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $75.90.

Demandware Company Profile

Demandware, Inc is a provider of enterprise-class cloud commerce solutions for retailers and branded manufacturers, including solutions for digital commerce and point of sale, as well as order management and intelligence capabilities. The Company’s Demandware Commerce offering is a combination of its cloud platform, community and related services that enables customers to establish and execute complex digital commerce solutions.

