Denarius Price Down 40.1% This Week (DNR)

Denarius (CURRENCY:DNR) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Denarius has traded down 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. Denarius has a total market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $9,459.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00020925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012197 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 2,578,244 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io.

Denarius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, SouthXchange, BarterDEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

