Dent Hits One Day Volume of $517,561.00 (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Dent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $96.24 million and approximately $517,561.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002971 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00703844 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014895 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014603 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00160850 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033620 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00031249 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,614,760,961 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, EtherDelta, Qryptos, Coinrail and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

