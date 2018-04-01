Derwent London (LON:DLN) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,000 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its price target upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 2,900 ($40.07) to GBX 3,000 ($41.45) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($45.59) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,520 ($34.82) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,605 ($49.81) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($40.07) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,050 ($42.14) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,018.58 ($41.70).

Shares of LON:DLN remained flat at $GBX 3,102 ($42.86) on Wednesday. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 2,574 ($35.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,133 ($43.29).

In related news, insider Helen Gordon bought 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,898 ($40.04) per share, for a total transaction of £24,864.84 ($34,353.19). Also, insider David Silverman sold 337 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,027 ($41.82), for a total value of £10,200.99 ($14,093.66).

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

