Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) Trading Down 48.7% This Week

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Desire has a market capitalization of $99,266.00 and approximately $15,821.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0980 or 0.00001414 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Desire has traded down 48.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,937.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.91 or 0.05567910 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $662.95 or 0.09565000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.34 or 0.01678490 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.77 or 0.02564870 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00201071 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00077958 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00605486 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000654 BTC.

About Desire

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 1,772,559 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,637 coins. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

