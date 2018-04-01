Desjardins Comments on Eldorado Gold’s Q1 2018 Earnings (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EGO. Credit Suisse Group raised Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.45.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $0.84 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $666.97, a PE ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 4,078.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 63,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 608.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 242,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 207,899 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 164,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 93,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 167,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 70,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company also explores for iron, silver, lead, and zinc. It holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; 95% interests in Olympias and Skouries, and 100% interests in Perama Hill gold projects in Greece; 81% interests in Certej gold project in Romania; 100% interests in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil; 95% interests in Stratoni lead and zinc mines in Greece; and 100% interests in Vila Nova iron ore mine in Brazil.

