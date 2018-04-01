Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 115,790 Shares of Five9 Inc. (FIVN)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,753 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,790 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.84% of Five9 worth $11,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,199,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $243,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 178,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 650,455 shares of company stock worth $18,892,111. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $29.79 on Friday. Five9 Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,690.14, a PE ratio of -175.24 and a beta of 0.08.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Five9 had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $55.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Five9 Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

