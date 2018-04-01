Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,879 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.74% of Beazer Homes USA worth $11,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BZH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BZH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.25 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $469,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,046.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $235,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 319,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,007,627.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $536.21, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.58.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.19. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $372.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.45 million. research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc is a geographically diversified homebuilder. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had operations in 13 states within over three geographic regions in the United States. The Company’s segments include West, East and Southeast. The Company markets and sells its products through its Website, www.beazer.com; mobile site, m.beazer.com; real estate listing sites, online advertising, including search engine marketing and display advertising, social media, video, brochures, direct marketing and out-of-home advertising, including billboards and signage, as well as other activities.

