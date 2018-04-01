Deutsche Bank AG (DBK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €14.36 ($17.73).

DBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC set a €18.00 ($22.22) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($23.46) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DZ Bank set a €17.50 ($21.60) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. equinet set a €18.00 ($22.22) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($19.75) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Deutsche Bank stock traded down €0.33 ($0.41) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €11.32 ($13.97). The stock had a trading volume of 32,815,496 shares. The company has a market cap of $26,480.00 and a P/E ratio of 33.29. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of €12.36 ($15.26) and a 52-week high of €18.49 ($22.83).

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, affluent clients, and small and medium sized corporate clients worldwide. The company's Global Markets segment offers financial markets' products, such as bonds, equities and equity-linked products, exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, foreign exchange, money market instruments, and structured products.

