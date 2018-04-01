Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of American Financial Group worth $11,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 183,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 141,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,370,000 after purchasing an additional 57,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG opened at $112.22 on Friday. American Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $121.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9,923.17, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.80.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on American Financial Group from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

In other American Financial Group news, VP Vito C. Peraino sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total transaction of $5,806,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 5,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $600,270.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc (AFG) is a holding company engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance businesses. The Company, through Great American Insurance Group, focuses on commercial products for businesses, and is engaged in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets.

