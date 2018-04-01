Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in GATX Co. (GATX)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,757 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.47% of GATX worth $11,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of GATX by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

NYSE:GATX opened at $68.49 on Friday. GATX Co. has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $73.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2,602.62, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). GATX had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $352.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on GATX from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of GATX in a report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised GATX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of GATX in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

In other GATX news, EVP James F. Earl sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $360,370.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,429.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C. Lyons sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,265.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,793. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

GATX Corporation is a global railcar lessor, owning fleets in North America, Europe, and Asia. In addition, the Company operates fleet of the United States-flagged vessels on the Great Lakes and jointly with Rolls-Royce plc, it owns aircraft spare engine lease portfolios in the world. It operates through four business segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management.

