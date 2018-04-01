Grenke (GLJ) Given a €103.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €103.00 ($127.16) price objective on Grenke (SWX:GLJ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLJ. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($129.63) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Commerzbank set a €90.00 ($111.11) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($104.94) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €81.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €90.43 ($111.64).

SWX:GLJ opened at €107.80 ($133.09) on Thursday. Grenke has a 52-week low of €58.10 ($71.73) and a 52-week high of €231.60 ($285.93).

