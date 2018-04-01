Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($17.28) price target on Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) in a report published on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.90) target price on Hellofresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BNP Paribas set a €13.00 ($16.05) target price on Hellofresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($16.05) target price on Hellofresh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated a neutral rating and issued a target price on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hellofresh presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.30 ($16.42).

Get Hellofresh alerts:

ETR HFG opened at €13.28 ($16.40) on Thursday. Hellofresh has a fifty-two week low of €8.86 ($10.94) and a fifty-two week high of €14.00 ($17.28).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hellofresh (HFG) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/deutsche-bank-analysts-give-hellofresh-hfg-a-14-00-price-target-updated.html.

Hellofresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers pre-portioned ingredients that enable subscribers to prepare home-cooked meals each week using its recipes in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Australia, Austria, Belgium, and Luxembourg. It operates an Internet platform that provides customers the choice between various kinds of meals and recipes to be delivered on selected weekdays.

Receive News & Ratings for Hellofresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellofresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.