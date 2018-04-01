Deutsche Bank (DBK) PT Set at €10.50 by Cfra

Cfra set a €10.50 ($12.96) price objective on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €18.00 ($22.22) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($23.46) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DZ Bank set a €17.50 ($21.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. equinet set a €18.00 ($22.22) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a €16.00 ($19.75) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.95 ($17.22).

Shares of FRA:DBK opened at €11.33 ($13.98) on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank has a 52 week low of €12.36 ($15.26) and a 52 week high of €18.49 ($22.83).

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, affluent clients, and small and medium sized corporate clients worldwide. The company's Global Markets segment offers financial markets' products, such as bonds, equities and equity-linked products, exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, foreign exchange, money market instruments, and structured products.

