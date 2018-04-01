Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SQ. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Square from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Vetr raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.48.

SQ stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Square has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $58.46.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Square had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $616.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.63 million. equities research analysts expect that Square will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Ajmere Dale sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $58,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Friar sold 38,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $1,592,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 349,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,639.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,360,657 shares of company stock worth $62,384,945. 32.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Square by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 55,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Square by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc (Square) is a commerce ecosystem. The Company enables its sellers start, run and grow their businesses. It combines software with hardware to enable sellers to turn mobile devices and computing devices into payments and point-of-sale solutions. Once a seller downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile application, they can take their first payment.

