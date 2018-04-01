Deutsche Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Roche (VTX:ROG) in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ROG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 262 price objective on shares of Roche and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 260 price objective on shares of Roche and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America set a CHF 275 price target on shares of Roche and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS set a CHF 260 price target on shares of Roche and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a CHF 325 price target on shares of Roche and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 253.30.

Get Roche alerts:

Shares of VTX:ROG opened at CHF 219.60 on Thursday. Roche has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/deutsche-bank-reaffirms-neutral-rating-for-roche-rog.html.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG (Roche) is a research-based healthcare company. The Company’s operating businesses are organized into two divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals Division consists of two business segments: Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chugai. The Diagnostics Division consists of four business areas: Diabetes Care, Molecular Diagnostics, Professional Diagnostics and Tissue Diagnostics.

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.