Melrose Industries (MRO) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

MRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.59) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.32) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.45) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.45) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melrose Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 258.50 ($3.57).

Shares of LON MRO opened at GBX 231 ($3.19) on Friday. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of GBX 2.13 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 261.90 ($3.62).

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that is engaged in buying manufacturing businesses. The Company’s businesses include Nortek and Brush Turbogenerators. It operates through four segments: Energy, which includes the Brush business that is engaged in supplying energy industrial products; Air Management, which includes the Air Quality & Home Solutions business that manufactures ventilation products and the Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning business that manufactures and sells split-system and packaged air conditioners, heat pumps, furnaces, air handlers and parts; Security and Smart Technology, which includes the Security & Control business along with the Core Brands and GTO Access Systems businesses; Ergonomics, which includes the Ergotron business that manufactures and distributes products designed with ergonomic features including wall mounts, carts, arms, desk mounts, and stands that attach to or support display devices.

