Deutsche Telekom (DTE) PT Set at €13.30 by equinet

equinet set a €13.30 ($16.42) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report published on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DTE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.25 ($20.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.60 ($22.96) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($23.46) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €19.00 ($23.46) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS set a €19.50 ($24.07) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.82 ($20.77).

Shares of FRA:DTE remained flat at $€13.25 ($16.36) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($15.70) and a one year high of €18.13 ($22.38).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

