Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) PT Set at €42.00 by JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase set a €42.00 ($51.85) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report report published on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €37.90 ($46.79) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($51.85) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($54.32) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Group set a €36.00 ($44.44) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS set a €45.00 ($55.56) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €40.04 ($49.43).

Shares of FRA:DWNI opened at €37.90 ($46.79) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($37.63) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($47.02).

