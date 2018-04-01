Deutz (ETR:DEZ) PT Set at €10.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($12.35) price target on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a research note published on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DEZ. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutz in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC set a €8.30 ($10.25) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($9.63) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €8.32 ($10.27).

Shares of ETR DEZ remained flat at $€7.45 ($9.20) during trading on Wednesday. Deutz has a 52-week low of €5.80 ($7.16) and a 52-week high of €8.25 ($10.19).

Deutz Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the design, development, production, and sale of compact diesel engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of approximately 8 liters.

