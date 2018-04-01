Devery Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.35 Million (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Devery has a market cap of $3.35 million and $13,585.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Devery token can currently be purchased for about $0.0532 or 0.00000779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Devery Token Profile

Devery’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,918,410 tokens. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Devery’s official website is devery.io.

Devery Token Trading

Devery can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

