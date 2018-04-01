DFS Furniture (DFS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) in a report issued on Wednesday. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 200 ($2.76) price target on the stock.

LON:DFS opened at GBX 184.20 ($2.54) on Wednesday. DFS Furniture has a 12 month low of GBX 178 ($2.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 290.75 ($4.02).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.01%.

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc is an upholstery retailer in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, selling, delivering and installing a range of sofas, and other upholstered and furniture products. The Company’s segment is engaged in the retailing of upholstered furniture and related products.

