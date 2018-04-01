DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

DHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of DHT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th.

DHT (DHT) traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. 1,121,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.65. DHT has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.65.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). DHT had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that DHT will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DHT in the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in DHT by 438.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 63,295 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in DHT by 40.0% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 350,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in DHT by 63.9% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 901,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 351,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in DHT by 15.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,388,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 323,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc is an independent crude oil tanker company. The Company’s fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the very large crude carriers (VLCCs) and Aframax segments. As of December 1, 2017, the Company’s fleet consisted of 27 crude oil tankers in operation; 25 VLCCs, which are tankers ranging in size from 200,000 to 320,000 deadweight tons (dwt), and two Aframax tankers, which are tankers ranging in size from 80,000 to 120,000 dwt.

