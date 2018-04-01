Diageo plc (DEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Natixis lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo (NYSE DEO) traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.89. 224,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. Diageo has a 12-month low of $113.67 and a 12-month high of $147.62.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.4232 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 11.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Diageo plc (DEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/diageo-plc-deo-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts-updated-updated.html.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo PLC is an alcoholic beverage company. The Company operates in various categories, including spirits and beer. Its geographic segments include North America; Europe, Russia and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean, and Asia Pacific. Its principal products includes Scotch whisky, Gin, Vodka, Rum, Beer, Irish Cream Liqueur, Wine, Raki, Tequila, Canadian Whisky, American Whiskey, Progressive Adult Beverages, Cachaca, Brandy and Ready to Drink.

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.