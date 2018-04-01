DigiPulse (CRYPTO:DGPT) Price Hits $1.61

DigiPulse (CURRENCY:DGPT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. DigiPulse has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $27,623.00 worth of DigiPulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiPulse token can now be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00023285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, DigiPulse has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002994 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00698701 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014482 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00161295 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033162 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00031231 BTC.

DigiPulse Token Profile

DigiPulse’s total supply is 16,718,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,402,641 tokens. DigiPulse’s official Twitter account is @DigiPulseIO. DigiPulse’s official website is www.digipulse.io.

DigiPulse Token Trading

DigiPulse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase DigiPulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiPulse must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiPulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

