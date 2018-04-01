DigiPulse Reaches Market Cap of $2.65 Million (CRYPTO:DGPT)

DigiPulse (CURRENCY:DGPT) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. One DigiPulse token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.89 or 0.00027099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and EtherDelta. Over the last week, DigiPulse has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. DigiPulse has a market cap of $2.65 million and $25,909.00 worth of DigiPulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003041 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00688219 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014398 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00160151 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00032431 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030348 BTC.

About DigiPulse

DigiPulse’s total supply is 16,718,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,402,641 tokens. DigiPulse’s official Twitter account is @DigiPulseIO. DigiPulse’s official website is www.digipulse.io.

Buying and Selling DigiPulse

DigiPulse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase DigiPulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiPulse must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiPulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

